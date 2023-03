videoDetails

Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi tweets after Surat Court pronounces verdict

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted about the 2-year sentence in the 2019 defamation case. In this tweet, Rahul has written the words of Mahatma Gandhi. Know in detail in this report what Rahul wrote in the tweet.