Delhi BJP protests outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence
BJP is protesting outside Kejriwal's house in Delhi. This protest of BJP is against the liquor policy of Kejriwal government. Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP and said that I have an offer to join BJP
