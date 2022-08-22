Delhi BJP protests outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence

BJP is protesting outside Kejriwal's house in Delhi. This protest of BJP is against the liquor policy of Kejriwal government. Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP and said that I have an offer to join BJP

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

