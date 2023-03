videoDetails

Delhi Budget 2023: Kejriwal government's budget will not be presented today, MHA puts halt

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party Budget will not be presented today. Ministry of Home Affairs has put a hold on this budget. Home Ministry has sought clarification on this budget. AAP has accused the cabinet secretary regarding this. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.