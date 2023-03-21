NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Budget News: Kejriwal targets central government and LG

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Kejriwal has targeted the central government and the LG. He has said that stopping the budget of Delhi is an attack on the Constitution.

All Videos

Resolution passed in Assam assembly against BBC
0:41
Resolution passed in Assam assembly against BBC
Watch: Tesla Cars Put Up Impressive Light Show On Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' In New Jersey
Watch: Tesla Cars Put Up Impressive Light Show On Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' In New Jersey
New CCTV video of Amritpal Singh surfaced
2:57
New CCTV video of Amritpal Singh surfaced
Will not spare the forces growing against the country in Punjab - CM Bhagwant Mann
6:39
Will not spare the forces growing against the country in Punjab - CM Bhagwant Mann
American newspaper claims BJP will win 2024 elections, CM 'Yogi' will be the successor of 'Modi'
4:18
American newspaper claims BJP will win 2024 elections, CM 'Yogi' will be the successor of 'Modi'

Trending Videos

0:41
Resolution passed in Assam assembly against BBC
Watch: Tesla Cars Put Up Impressive Light Show On Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' In New Jersey
2:57
New CCTV video of Amritpal Singh surfaced
6:39
Will not spare the forces growing against the country in Punjab - CM Bhagwant Mann
4:18
American newspaper claims BJP will win 2024 elections, CM 'Yogi' will be the successor of 'Modi'
kejriwal target on modi government,Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal on pm modi,arvind kejriwal latest news,Narendra Modi,kejriwal on modi,Kejriwal,kejriwal on ambedkar,arvind kejriwal latest speech,arvind kejriwal on narendra modi,arvind kejriwal latest news today,kejriwal latest,kejriwal latest speech,arvind kejriwal statement on modi,arvind kejriwal vs pm modi,arvind kejriwal statement on pm modi,arvind kejriwal targets pm modi,kejriwal attack on modi,