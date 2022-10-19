NewsVideos

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on the completion of 7 years of DDCD

|Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 05:48 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on the completion of 7 years of DDCD. During this, he mentioned the achievements of DDCD.

All Videos

China blocks India’s bid at U.N. to list LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
1:27
China blocks India’s bid at U.N. to list LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Controversy over a question asked by Bihar Education Project Council in the seventh examination
8:11
Controversy over a question asked by Bihar Education Project Council in the seventh examination
Delhi girl abducted, gang raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, four people nabbed
3:10
Delhi girl abducted, gang raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, four people nabbed
Sonia Gandhi meets new Congress President Kharge
3:37
Sonia Gandhi meets new Congress President Kharge
Did Sooraj Barjatya refuse Salman Khan for 'Uunchai'? Deets here
Did Sooraj Barjatya refuse Salman Khan for 'Uunchai'? Deets here

Trending Videos

1:27
China blocks India’s bid at U.N. to list LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
8:11
Controversy over a question asked by Bihar Education Project Council in the seventh examination
3:10
Delhi girl abducted, gang raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, four people nabbed
3:37
Sonia Gandhi meets new Congress President Kharge
Did Sooraj Barjatya refuse Salman Khan for 'Uunchai'? Deets here
arvind kejriwal on DDCD,Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal latest news,Kejriwal govt,arvind kejriwal latest news today,arvind kejriwal latest speech,Arvind Kejriwal govt,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal latest press conferece,Arvind kejriwal speech,ddcd delhi,Arvind kejriwal press conference today,Arvind kejriwal press conference,arvind kejriwal press conference live,Kejriwal press conference,kejriwal latest press conference,Arvind Kejriwal News,