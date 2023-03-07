NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal fiercely attacked the central government. He said that he will meditate for the whole day on Holi. He has appealed to the people to pray for the country

All Videos

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla raises questions on Rahul Gandhi's statement over Indian Democracy
14:52
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla raises questions on Rahul Gandhi's statement over Indian Democracy
Hindus attacked again in Pakistan for celebrating Holi
6:42
Hindus attacked again in Pakistan for celebrating Holi
Land for Job Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav's CBI Interrogation ends, lasted for about 2 hours
6:39
Land for Job Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav's CBI Interrogation ends, lasted for about 2 hours
SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav makes big statement on Atiq's son
6:52
SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav makes big statement on Atiq's son
This 97-year-old entrepreneur beat all barriers to become the eldest entrepreneur
This 97-year-old entrepreneur beat all barriers to become the eldest entrepreneur

Trending Videos

14:52
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla raises questions on Rahul Gandhi's statement over Indian Democracy
6:42
Hindus attacked again in Pakistan for celebrating Holi
6:39
Land for Job Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav's CBI Interrogation ends, lasted for about 2 hours
6:52
SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav makes big statement on Atiq's son
This 97-year-old entrepreneur beat all barriers to become the eldest entrepreneur
Indian politics,BJP,Congress,AAP,CBI,liquor scam in delhi,Punjab excise policy,PM Modi,Arvind Kejriwal,Delhi politics,Manish Sisodia,delhi liquor scam,manish sisodia liquor scam,CBI court,kejriwal latest,kejriwal latest speech,arvind kejriwal latest news,arvind kejriwal latest news today,delhi cm latest news today,arvind kejriwal road show,aam aadmi party punjab,arvind kejriwal latest speech,