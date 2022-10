Delhi Excise Policy: AAP's show of strength on CBI's action

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

CBI has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and summoned him for questioning at 11 am today in the liquor scam. Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia has left the party office for Rajghat. A convoy of workers is also present with him, which is being linked to the AAP's show of strength.