NewsVideos

Delhi Excise Policy: CBI summons Manish Sisodia, know the whole matter

|Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 03:23 PM IST
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was summoned today in the liquor scam case. Know in detail in this report, what is the whole matter and where did the CBI investigation reach?

All Videos

Nitesh Murder Case: Ruckus in Delhi after Hindu boy's murder
11:38
Nitesh Murder Case: Ruckus in Delhi after Hindu boy's murder
“India has been a leader in digitalisation over the last few years” IMF official
“India has been a leader in digitalisation over the last few years” IMF official
Aam Aadmi Party : JP Nadda Attacks AAP Over Liquor Scam
3:31
Aam Aadmi Party : JP Nadda Attacks AAP Over Liquor Scam
Desh Superfast: Amit Shah on Bhopal tour, says these big thing
8:44
Desh Superfast: Amit Shah on Bhopal tour, says these big thing
Evin prison fire: Iran's worst prison fire
2:20
Evin prison fire: Iran's worst prison fire

Trending Videos

11:38
Nitesh Murder Case: Ruckus in Delhi after Hindu boy's murder
“India has been a leader in digitalisation over the last few years” IMF official
3:31
Aam Aadmi Party : JP Nadda Attacks AAP Over Liquor Scam
8:44
Desh Superfast: Amit Shah on Bhopal tour, says these big thing
2:20
Evin prison fire: Iran's worst prison fire
in,