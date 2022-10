Delhi Excise Policy: Delhi Police detains AAP workers protesting outside CBI office

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

CM Arvind Kejriwal linked the ongoing CBI investigation into the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Kejriwal said that Sisodia would be 'kept in jail' till December 8 when the poll results will be released. Meanwhile, AAP workers who were creating a ruckus outside the CBI office have been arrested.