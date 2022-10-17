NewsVideos

Delhi Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia 'confronted' with CBI

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Today Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has to appear before the CBI in the liquor scam case. Manish Sisodia has been called by the CBI for questioning at 11 am today.

