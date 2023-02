videoDetails

Delhi: Fierce fire break out in Karol Bagh's Punjab National Bank

| Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

A fire broke out in the Punjab National Bank located at Bikaner Chowk, Arya Samaj Road, Karol Bagh. 12 fire engines controlled the fire. The bank was completely gutted, but there is no news of any casualty.