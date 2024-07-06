videoDetails

Sakar Hari comments in front of media for first time after Hathras Incident

| Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 09:54 AM IST

Sakari Hari Latest Interview: Baba Sakar Hari came on TV for the first time and gave an interview. See what Sakar Hari said on TV. Let us tell you that a stampede broke out during the satsang of Baba Narayan Sakar Hari in Hathras. In this accident, someone died due to broken bones and someone due to rupture of liver and lung. In the post-mortem report, doctors say that out of 37 people whose post-mortem was conducted in Aligarh, 10 people died due to suffocation. Watch Sakar Hari's first comment after Hathras accident