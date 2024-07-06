videoDetails

BJP leader BL Santosh to be on UP Visit today

| Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

BL Santosh UP Visit: BJP's Organization General Secretary BL Santosh's important UP tour today. Let us tell you that BL Santosh will reach Lucknow at 2:30 pm today. Will hold many important meetings at UP BJP headquarters. BL Santosh will hold a meeting of UP BJP core group. Can also meet senior UP BJP leaders separately. Along with this, he will also meet ministers of SC community. And BL Santosh will also meet all regional presidents. Will also interact with UP BJP's media team.