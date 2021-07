Delhi: Lady Don Anuradha arrested along with gangster Kala Jatheri

Taking a big action, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested the infamous gangster Kala Jatheri. The name of Kala Jatheri also came to the fore in the case of wrestler Sushil Kumar, when Sushil had talked about the threat to his life from Kala Jatheri. Lady Don Anuradha has also been arrested along with gangster Kala Jatheri.