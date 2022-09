Delhi LG Vinay Saxena sends notice to 5 AAP leaders

Delhi LG Vinay Saxena has sent notices to 5 leaders of AAP. These include Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjay Singh, Atishi Singh and Durgesh Pathak. All of them are accused that they have made false allegations against LG.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

