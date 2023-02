videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia appeals to public before arrest

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested in the liquor scam case. Before the arrest, Manish Sisodia had appealed to the public to take care of his wife and son. On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal told how he assured Sisodia's wife.