Delhi Liquor Scam: Court granted bail to CA Buchi Babu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Delhi liquor scam accused Buchi Babu has been granted bail by the court. Let us tell you that the CBI had arrested Buchi Babu on 8 February. Buchi Babu is accused of having prepared and implemented the excise policy.