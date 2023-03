videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: ED to interrogate Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

ED will interrogate Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail in Delhi liquor policy scam case. At the same time, 11th arrest has been made in this case. ED arrests Arun Pillai.