Delhi Liquor Scam: ED's interrogation of Manish Sisodia underway in Tihar Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

ED has reached to interrogate Deputy CM Manish Sisodia again in Delhi liquor policy scam case. On Tuesday, ED had interrogated Manish Sisodia for about 7 hours, and now once again he is being questioned today. Know what is the reason for re-enquiry?