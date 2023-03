videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia to appear in court today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Delhi liquor scam accused Manish Sisodia will be produced in the court today. ED will interrogate K Kavita as well. Businessman Arun Pillai will also be produced in the court.