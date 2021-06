Delhi: Many markets including Laxmi Nagar shut till July 5 for violating COVID norms

The Eastern District Administration in Delhi has ordered the closure of Laxmi Nagar main market and nearby markets till July 5, amid growing concern about a possible third wave of COVID-19 and its Delta Plus variant due to non-compliance of coronavirus-norms by people. Have given. However, shops selling essential goods have been exempted from the shutdown.