videoDetails

Delhi Mayor Election: Uproar during the oath of nominated councilors, AAP leaders raised slogans

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Delhi will get new mayor and deputy mayor of MCD in a short time from now. After the recently held Municipal Corporation elections, a ruckus has started again between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party councilors in the House before voting for the mayoral elections today.