हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Delhi Municipal Corporation voting continues, more than 9% voting till 10:30 am
|
Updated:
Dec 04, 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Polling is underway on 250 wards of Delhi Municipal Corporation. 3 hours of voting have been. More than 9% voting has taken place till 10:30 am.
×
All Videos
15:45
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Manoj Tiwari's big allegation, 'Where there is rigging there should be re-election'.
20:27
2 hours of MCD Chunav Voting completed, 4% Voting till 9:30 am in Chandani Chowk
15:25
Delhi MCD Election Voting 2022: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived to vote.
20:17
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Voting on 250 Ward from 8 am, great fight between AAP-BJP.
7:50
MCD Election: Voter present at the polling booth of Krishna Nagar said, 'I will vote for the security of the country'
Trending Videos
15:45
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Manoj Tiwari's big allegation, 'Where there is rigging there should be re-election'.
20:27
2 hours of MCD Chunav Voting completed, 4% Voting till 9:30 am in Chandani Chowk
15:25
Delhi MCD Election Voting 2022: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived to vote.
20:17
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Voting on 250 Ward from 8 am, great fight between AAP-BJP.
7:50
MCD Election: Voter present at the polling booth of Krishna Nagar said, 'I will vote for the security of the country'
Delhi MCD Election,delhi mcd election 2022,delhi mcd election 2022 public opinion,delhi mcd election 2022 opinion poll latest,delhi mcd election public opinion,delhi mcd election kya hota hai,delhi mcd election voting,delhi mcd election voting 4th december,delhi mcd election voting 2022,MCD,mcd election 2022,MCD election,mcd election voting,mcd election voting zee news,election voting,election voting in delhi,election voting 2022,delhi chunav,delhi mcd chunav,