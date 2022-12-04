NewsVideos

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Delhi Municipal Corporation voting continues, more than 9% voting till 10:30 am

|Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Polling is underway on 250 wards of Delhi Municipal Corporation. 3 hours of voting have been. More than 9% voting has taken place till 10:30 am.

All Videos

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Manoj Tiwari's big allegation, 'Where there is rigging there should be re-election'.
15:45
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Manoj Tiwari's big allegation, 'Where there is rigging there should be re-election'.
2 hours of MCD Chunav Voting completed, 4% Voting till 9:30 am in Chandani Chowk
20:27
2 hours of MCD Chunav Voting completed, 4% Voting till 9:30 am in Chandani Chowk
Delhi MCD Election Voting 2022: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived to vote.
15:25
Delhi MCD Election Voting 2022: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived to vote.
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Voting on 250 Ward from 8 am, great fight between AAP-BJP.
20:17
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Voting on 250 Ward from 8 am, great fight between AAP-BJP.
MCD Election: Voter present at the polling booth of Krishna Nagar said, 'I will vote for the security of the country'
7:50
MCD Election: Voter present at the polling booth of Krishna Nagar said, 'I will vote for the security of the country'

Trending Videos

15:45
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Manoj Tiwari's big allegation, 'Where there is rigging there should be re-election'.
20:27
2 hours of MCD Chunav Voting completed, 4% Voting till 9:30 am in Chandani Chowk
15:25
Delhi MCD Election Voting 2022: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived to vote.
20:17
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Voting on 250 Ward from 8 am, great fight between AAP-BJP.
7:50
MCD Election: Voter present at the polling booth of Krishna Nagar said, 'I will vote for the security of the country'
Delhi MCD Election,delhi mcd election 2022,delhi mcd election 2022 public opinion,delhi mcd election 2022 opinion poll latest,delhi mcd election public opinion,delhi mcd election kya hota hai,delhi mcd election voting,delhi mcd election voting 4th december,delhi mcd election voting 2022,MCD,mcd election 2022,MCD election,mcd election voting,mcd election voting zee news,election voting,election voting in delhi,election voting 2022,delhi chunav,delhi mcd chunav,