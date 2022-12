Delhi MCD Election 2022: Manoj Tiwari's big allegation, 'Where there is rigging there should be re-election'.

| Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has alleged rigging in Delhi MCD elections and said that the voter list of Subhash Mohalla ward has been tampered with. Manoj said that ' re-election should be done at the places where rigging is done.'