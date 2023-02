videoDetails

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway High Speed ​​of New India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

PM Modi has inaugurated the first phase of Delhi to Mumbai Expressway. CM Khattar and CM Gehlot connected through video conferencing. Delhi to Jaipur in just 3:30 hours. It is the best expressway as well as the runway of fighter jets.