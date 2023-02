videoDetails

Delhi Road Rage Case: Mini Bus Driver Stabs Bike Rider With Knife

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

Horrific incident has been witnessed in Delhi's Nangloi. A man has been murdered in road rage case. Actually the bike of the deceased collided with a mini bus. After which the driver of the mini bus got angry and attacked the young man with a knife.