Delhi's Saket Court to hear petition in Qutub Minar case today

Delhi's Saket Court will hear today a petition seeking permission to re-establish and worship Hindu deities at the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque in the Qutub Minar complex.The revision petition will also be heard in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid case.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
