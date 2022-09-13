Delhi's Saket Court to hear petition in Qutub Minar case today
Delhi's Saket Court will hear today a petition seeking permission to re-establish and worship Hindu deities at the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque in the Qutub Minar complex.The revision petition will also be heard in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid case.
