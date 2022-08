Demonstration against temple demolition in Aligarh

In Aligarh, there has been a demonstration against the demolition of the temple. Bannadevi temple has been vandalized. After which angry Hindu organizations began demonstrations.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 02:16 AM IST

