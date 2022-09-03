Deoghar airport security lapse, FIR registered against 9 including BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari

Jharkhand Police has registered an FIR against nine people including Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey, his two sons, MP Manoj Tiwari, Director of Deoghar airport, for breaching the security of Deoghar airport.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

