Desh Ka Zee: Dispute with Invesco is sad, says Punit Goenka

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited’s (ZEEL) MD & CEO Punit Goenka finally opened up on the ongoing issue with its investor Invesco. In a statement on Thursday, he said that he isn’t worried about his position but about the future of the media company. He said that the purpose of the current tussle with Invesco is to make the company even stronger. “We have to try that the future of the company is not affected,” he added to his statement.