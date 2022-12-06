NewsVideos

Desh Superfast: Congress-AAP 'flew' in BJP's 'storm'

|Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 04:08 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment desh Superfast' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

Baby food crisis in UK, people resort to more dangerous options | Rishi Sunak | Zee News English
Baby food crisis in UK, people resort to more dangerous options | Rishi Sunak | Zee News English
Desh Superfast: Babri demolition took place on December 6, UP Police on alert on the anniversary.
14:41
Desh Superfast: Babri demolition took place on December 6, UP Police on alert on the anniversary.
Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Charges framed against 14 people including Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur violence case
2:47
Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Charges framed against 14 people including Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur violence case
Manish Sisodia's big statement on Delhi's Exit Poll, AAP is moving towards National Party
3:50
Manish Sisodia's big statement on Delhi's Exit Poll, AAP is moving towards National Party
India- Central Asia's NSA meeting, discussion on Afghanistan, terrorism in the meeting.
4:30
India- Central Asia's NSA meeting, discussion on Afghanistan, terrorism in the meeting.

Trending Videos

Baby food crisis in UK, people resort to more dangerous options | Rishi Sunak | Zee News English
14:41
Desh Superfast: Babri demolition took place on December 6, UP Police on alert on the anniversary.
2:47
Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Charges framed against 14 people including Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur violence case
3:50
Manish Sisodia's big statement on Delhi's Exit Poll, AAP is moving towards National Party
4:30
India- Central Asia's NSA meeting, discussion on Afghanistan, terrorism in the meeting.
gujarat election 2022,Gujarat Exit Poll 2022,gujarat election exit poll 2022,opinion poll gujarat election 2022,Gujarat Assembly Election 2022,exit poll gujarat 2022,gujarat election 2022 live,gujarat elections 2022,gujarat election 2022 opinion poll,exit poll 2022,exit poll 2022 live,gujarat exit poll 2022 live today,gujarat election 2022 date,gujarat exit poll 2022 aaj tak,gujarat exit poll 2022 election,exit polls 2022,Gujarat Election,