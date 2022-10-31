NewsVideos

Desh Superfast: Major rescue operation underway in Morbi

|Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 07:40 AM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment desh Superfast' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

Morbi Cable Bridge Collapses In Gujarat, Several Injured
23:32
Morbi Cable Bridge Collapses In Gujarat, Several Injured
Gujarat Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse: PM Modi may visit Morbi
7:30
Gujarat Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse: PM Modi may visit Morbi
Namaste India: Death toll in Morbi accident reaches 130
27:26
Namaste India: Death toll in Morbi accident reaches 130
Zee Top 10: Bridge collapses in Gujarat- Morbi, 125 killed
2:16
Zee Top 10: Bridge collapses in Gujarat- Morbi, 125 killed
PM Modi can visit Gujarat's Morbi tomorrow- Sources
3:6
PM Modi can visit Gujarat's Morbi tomorrow- Sources

Trending Videos

23:32
Morbi Cable Bridge Collapses In Gujarat, Several Injured
7:30
Gujarat Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse: PM Modi may visit Morbi
27:26
Namaste India: Death toll in Morbi accident reaches 130
2:16
Zee Top 10: Bridge collapses in Gujarat- Morbi, 125 killed
3:6
PM Modi can visit Gujarat's Morbi tomorrow- Sources
Superfast,Superfast News,zee superfast,superfast 50,superfast zee,50 superfast news,superfast zee news,superfast zee hindi,zee news superfast 50,zee news superfast live,superfast zee news today,zee news superfast 50 today,zee news superfast khabren,Desh Superfast,superfast hindi news,Speed News,Bharat Jodo Yatra,Rahul Gandhi,hindi news today,Morbi,Morbi Cable Bridge,Morbi Cable Bridge Collapses In Gujarat,