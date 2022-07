Desh Superfast: Margaret Alva nominated for the post of Vice President on behalf of the opposition

In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment desh Superfast' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment desh Superfast' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.