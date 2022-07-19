NewsVideos

Deshhit: AAP's Sanjay Singh claims candidates' caste being asked in Army recruitment

A new controversy has arisen regarding the Agneepath scheme. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has alleged that for the first time, recruitment is being done in the army after seeing caste. Zee Media has tried to know the truth of this allegation. Watch this report.

Jul 19, 2022
A new controversy has arisen regarding the Agneepath scheme. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has alleged that for the first time, recruitment is being done in the army after seeing caste. Zee Media has tried to know the truth of this allegation. Watch this report.

