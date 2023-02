videoDetails

Deshhit: Adani drops out of World's top 20 richest people

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

Hindenburg issues a report and the shares of all the companies of Gautam Adani, who are among the world's top rich, start falling. The government has also broken the silence regarding Adani Group and a big statement has been given by the Finance Minister on Adani Group.