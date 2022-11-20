हिन्दी
Videos
Deshhit: Aftab reveals he killed Shraddha out of hatred
|
Updated:
Nov 20, 2022, 09:41 PM IST
There is a new revelation in the Shraddha murder case. Aftab had killed Shraddha not out of anger but out of hatred. During police interrogation, Aftab made this shocking disclosure.
16:49
Gujarat Elections 2022: Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP's mission, Modi's 'power' display
1:13
Agniveer will emerge as Krantiveer says Rakesh Tikait
21:54
Wanted terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu dies in Pakistan
15:54
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: PM Modi vows to bring BJP in Gujarat
17:19
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's confession from becoming lover to 'devil'
