NewsVideos

Deshhit: Aftab reveals he killed Shraddha out of hatred

|Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:41 PM IST
There is a new revelation in the Shraddha murder case. Aftab had killed Shraddha not out of anger but out of hatred. During police interrogation, Aftab made this shocking disclosure.

All Videos

Gujarat Elections 2022: Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP's mission, Modi's 'power' display
16:49
Gujarat Elections 2022: Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP's mission, Modi's 'power' display
Agniveer will emerge as Krantiveer says Rakesh Tikait
1:13
Agniveer will emerge as Krantiveer says Rakesh Tikait
Wanted terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu dies in Pakistan
21:54
Wanted terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu dies in Pakistan
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: PM Modi vows to bring BJP in Gujarat
15:54
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: PM Modi vows to bring BJP in Gujarat
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's confession from becoming lover to 'devil'
17:19
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's confession from becoming lover to 'devil'

Trending Videos

16:49
Gujarat Elections 2022: Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP's mission, Modi's 'power' display
1:13
Agniveer will emerge as Krantiveer says Rakesh Tikait
21:54
Wanted terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu dies in Pakistan
15:54
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: PM Modi vows to bring BJP in Gujarat
17:19
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's confession from becoming lover to 'devil'
Shraddha Murder case,aftab house,shradhha,shraddha news,shraddha aftab story,shraddha muder case kahani,shraddha aftab,Shraddha Walker,Shraddha,shraddha hatyakand,Shraddha Walker news,shraddha walker case,shraddha walker father news,shraddha father,shraddha father name,shraddha father news,delhi mehrauli news,delhi mehrauli kand,mehrauli news today in hindi,mehrauli kand,aftab and shraddha news today,Hindi News,aftab narco test,