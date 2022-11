Deshhit: After 33 years, China again remembered the same blood character, Jinping's insistence

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Pictures have come from China, looking at it, it seems that Xi-Jinping has removed tanks on the roads. In the last few days, pictures of continuous rebellion are being seen in different cities of China. It is feared that the Chinese army will use tanks to ruthlessly crush the protests.