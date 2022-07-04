NewsVideos

Deshhit: Amravati-Udaipur killings--Who will put an end to these religiously violent activities?

The accused Ghaus Mohammad and Riyaz Mohammad used to go to participate in every protest against Nupur Sharma. After this, Ghaus Mohammad and Riyaz Mohammad had a meeting with many other extremist people. During this meeting, a conspiracy was hatched to kill Kanhaiya Lal. Dawat-e-Islami organization has been accused of raising funds. In a report of investigative agencies sent to Ministry of Home Affairs, allegations of funding for terrorist activities have been made. Fund collection was done at Pilibhit shops. Dawat-e-Islami has been active in Pilibhit for many years.

|Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 11:22 PM IST
