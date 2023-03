videoDetails

Deshhit: Amritpal Singh was hatching a big conspiracy against India?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

Big revelations are happening one after the other regarding Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh. Now there has been a big disclosure about his terrorist conspiracy. Investigating agencies have revealed that Amritpal Singh was planning in the 80s to vitiate the atmosphere of Punjab.