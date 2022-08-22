NewsVideos

Deshhit: Anti-Terrorist Act against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has already got the name of Taliban Khan. Now the government and police of Pakistan have also considered Imran Khan as a terrorist. After the registration of a case against Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorist Act of Pakistan, the politics in Pakistan is intensifying.

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
