NewsVideos

Deshhit: Beware of rumors of 'Lumpy' infection in milk!

Milk is used in all our families. These days the lumpy virus is spreading in many states of the country. Thousands of animals have died due of this. The government is trying to control this virus through vaccination. But a rumor is being spread in Maharashtra that the virus can spread due to the milk of cow and buffalo.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:06 PM IST
Milk is used in all our families. These days the lumpy virus is spreading in many states of the country. Thousands of animals have died due of this. The government is trying to control this virus through vaccination. But a rumor is being spread in Maharashtra that the virus can spread due to the milk of cow and buffalo.

All Videos

DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
13:45
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
14:3
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?
20:9
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: Are PCOS and infertility related? Expert answers
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: Are PCOS and infertility related? Expert answers
Hindi Diwas 2022: Let's look at 7 amazing facts about language
Hindi Diwas 2022: Let's look at 7 amazing facts about language

Trending Videos

13:45
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
14:3
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
20:9
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: Are PCOS and infertility related? Expert answers
Hindi Diwas 2022: Let's look at 7 amazing facts about language
lampi virus,lampi virus cow treatment,lampi virus cow,lampi virus vaccine,lampi virus rajasthan,lampi virus illaj,what is lampi virus,lampi virus outbreak,lampi virus 2022,lampi virus cow ka illaj,lampi virus in rajasthan,lampi virus in animals,lumpi virus,lumpi skin virus,lampi virus cow rajasthan,lampi virus ka ilaj,lumpy virus,lumpy skin disease virus,lumpy skin virus,virus,lumpy virus in gujarat,lumpy virus case,Maharashtra,rumours,Deshhit,Hindi,