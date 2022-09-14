Deshhit: Beware of rumors of 'Lumpy' infection in milk!

Milk is used in all our families. These days the lumpy virus is spreading in many states of the country. Thousands of animals have died due of this. The government is trying to control this virus through vaccination. But a rumor is being spread in Maharashtra that the virus can spread due to the milk of cow and buffalo.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

