Deshhit: 'Cheater' China's 'double game' exposed at LAC

On the one hand, China talks about peace with India, while on the other hand, before every dialogue, such steps are taken that show their real intention Watch China's 'double game' on LAC in Deshhit.

| Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

