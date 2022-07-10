Deshhit : China has trapped Sri Lanka in a 'trap' of debt

Protesters have occupied the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Sri Lanka. China is also believed to be responsible to a large extent for the current economic situation of Sri Lanka. Whoever China gives loans to, puts them in a bad state of economic condition.

| Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

Protesters have occupied the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Sri Lanka. China is also believed to be responsible to a large extent for the current economic situation of Sri Lanka. Whoever China gives loans to, puts them in a bad state of economic condition.