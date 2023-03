videoDetails

Deshhit: Driver of Umesh Pal, 'friend' of mafia Atiq Ahmed?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

In the Prayagraj murder case, the UP police is searching for the criminals with full promptness. Now according to the latest information, Umesh Pal's driver is being told a friend of mafia Atiq Ahmed. So at the same time 34 operatives of Atiq Ahmed have also been identified.