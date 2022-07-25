Deshhit: Droupadi Murmu's journey of becoming India President with Lord Shiva's blessings

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India today. Lord Shiva's blessings have always been with Droupadi Murmu in her journey from being a councilor to becoming the President of the country. Her devotion towards Shiva gave her the strength to overcome every crisis.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 10:24 PM IST

