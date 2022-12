videoDetails

Deshhit: How Ukraine stopped superpower Russia?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 09:07 PM IST

For the last 10 months, such a devastating war is going on between Russia and Ukraine, which has created upheaval in the whole world. The danger of this war turning into third world war and nuclear war still remains. In today's Deshhit Special series, watch how Ukraine stopped the superpower Russia?