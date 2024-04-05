Advertisement
Bengal Governor asks removal of Education Minister

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
West Bengal Governor has demanded to take strong action against Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu for violating the code of conduct. West Bengal Governor has recommended the removal of the Education Minister from the post.

