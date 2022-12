videoDetails

Deshhit: Imran Khan revealed big news!

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 08:05 PM IST

Imran Khan has expressed his apprehension of being sent to jail. Imran Khan has expressed his fear. His party can also be destroyed. Here, Fawad Chaudhary, the leader of Imran Khan's party, has alleged that the army has made a deal for the return of Nawaz Sharif to his homeland. On the other hand, after the withdrawal of the case from Shahbaz Sharif's son, there has been an uproar in Pakistan when he returned to Pakistan.