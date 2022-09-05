NewsVideos

Deshhit: ISI's evil conspiracy in Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh's name

Indian player Arshdeep Singh missed a catch in the 18th over of the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022. After that Arshdeep Singh started getting criticized. The ISI felt that this was the best opportunity for propaganda against India as Arshdeep Singh is the only Sikh player playing in Team India. The attempt of ISI was to present this matter as Hindustan Vs Khalistan.

Sep 05, 2022
