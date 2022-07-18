NewsVideos

Deshhit: Islam in China should conform according to Chinese society: President Xi Jinping

President Xi Jinping has asked his officials to intensify efforts to uphold the principle that Islam in China should conform according to the Chinese society. He said that religions in the country should be in line with the efforts of the ruling Communist Party of China to establish a socialist society.

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
